Last weekend's victory was made all the sweeter by Rangers' stuttering start, as they were held to a goalless draw away to Hearts, giving Celtic an early two-point lead above their Old Firm rivals.

Brendan Rodgers's side will be gunning to make it two in two against Hibs, who slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of St Mirren in their opener – with only Killie now below them in the Scottish Premiership.

It's been a busy summer for the Edinburgh club as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2023/24 campaign, but things may get worse before they get better for David Gray's new-look squad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hibs v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Hibs v Celtic?

Hibs v Celtic will take place on Sunday 11th August 2024.

Hibs v Celtic kick-off time

Hibs v Celtic will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Hibs v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11:30am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Hibs v Celtic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Hibs v Celtic on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages - local restrictions will apply. You can also listen to Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Hibs v Celtic odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Hibs (15/2) Draw (15/4) Celtic (4/11)*

