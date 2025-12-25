The Scottish Premiership resumes after Christmas with a fierce Edinburgh Derby clash between Hibernian and Hearts.

Indeed, it will be a frosty atmosphere, rather than a festive one, at Easter Road as the two local rivals do battle once again.

Hearts edged proceedings at Tynecastle back in October and make the short trip across the capital, aiming to grow their lead at the top of the table.

The Jambos are six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership after three wins on the bounce, including victories over both Celtic and Rangers.

Hibs would love nothing more than to dent their rivals' title charge but have won just one of their last five games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hibernian v Hearts on TV and online.

When is Hibernian v Hearts?

Hibernian v Hearts will take place on Saturday 27th December 2025.

Hibernian v Hearts kick-off time

Hibernian v Hearts will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Hibernian v Hearts on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Hibernian v Hearts online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Hibernian v Hearts on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

