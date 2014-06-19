"We are dwelling on something we don't need to and it can become detrimental," Lampard tells Sky News as debate continues on whether or not Rooney should play his usual central support-striker role.

The Manchester United player was put on the left as part of England's attacking midfield in the opening game against Uruguay, with Raheem Sterling taking up the central spot.

But while Rooney may not have physically scored the goal, he darn well set it up. So let's give the guy a chance shall we?

Sterling himself says, "Some of the things Wayne Rooney does on the ball, you look at some of his clips he's amazing, and someone I look up to, and it is an honour to play and train with him."

As such, to remind us of some of Rooney's top work – and what he might just do tonight – here's a whole eight minutes chock full of fab set ups and goals from Mr Rooney...

