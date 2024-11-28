They're top of the league phase table courtesy of their remarkable goal difference after winning their first three games - scoring 16 goals and conceding just three.

After their Carabao Cup exit, the Conference League likely represents Enzo Maresca's best chance of winning a trophy in his first season at Stamford Bridge, but their dominant standing means he won't be afraid to shake up his selection.

That said, Thursday's trip to Germany could well be their toughest test in the competition so far, as Heidenheim have made a winning start themselves.

They've beaten Olimpija Ljubljana, Pafos and Hearts, albeit by much tighter margins, to rise to sixth in the Conference League.

Their form in the Bundesliga has not been anywhere near as impressive, however, and Chelsea will expect to come away from their visit to the side sat 15th in the German top tier with another victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Heidenheim v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Heidenheim v Chelsea?

Heidenheim v Chelsea will take place on Thursday 28th November 2024.

Heidenheim v Chelsea kick-off time

Heidenheim v Chelsea will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Heidenheim v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 5pm.

How to live stream Heidenheim v Chelsea online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Listen to Heidenheim v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

