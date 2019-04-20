There’s an 11-point gap between the Glasgow rivals despite Steven Gerrard’s side pushing the Bhoys into a title battle for much of the season.

A victory over Hearts would take Rangers to just one point away from their best Scottish top flight points total since their last season before being demoted in 2012.

Rangers followed up their Old Firm derby defeat with back-to-back 3-0 wins over this weekend’s opponents Hearts and Motherwell.

They will be hoping for a similar result on Saturday, though Hearts will be desperate for a backlash display after losing 2-1 to bitter rivals Hibs during their last home game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hearts v Rangers game on TV and online.

What time is the Hearts v Rangers game?

Hearts v Rangers will kick off at 12:00pm on Saturday 20th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Hearts v Rangers

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11:30am.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Rangers have already proven they can neutralise Hearts’ threat.

The Gers have beaten the Jam Tarts three times in 2018/19 so far with early goals sparking two of those victories.

Scott Arfield has stepped up with four goals in two games and will be gunning to end the season on a high.

Prediction: Hearts 1-2 Rangers

