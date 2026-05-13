Scottish Premiership title hopefuls Hearts are back at Tynecastle for the final time in 2025/26 as they host Falkirk on Wednesday evening.

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The Jambos' lead at the top of the table is just a point after they were held to a draw at Motherwell and Celtic beat Rangers over the weekend.

Victory in midweek would see Derek McInnes's side take a lead into their final day showdown with the Hoops and could see them clinch a historic title win should the Old Firm outfit slip up at Fir Park.

Hearts are chasing a first Scottish Premiership triumph since 1960, which would also end four decades of Old Firm dominance.

Sixth-place Falkirk have already enjoyed success at Tynecastle this season, having knocked the hosts out on penalties in January.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hearts v Falkirk on TV and online.

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When is Hearts v Falkirk?

Hearts v Falkirk will take place on Wednesday 13 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Hearts v Falkirk kick-off time

Hearts v Falkirk will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Hearts v Falkirk on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Hearts v Falkirk online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Hearts v Falkirk on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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