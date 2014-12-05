"No, I'm not into Christmas parties, not for footballers," Redknapp said. "I think it's more aggravation than it's worth. It's a changing world out there and there's always someone out there with a camera on their phone."

Redknapp, who has claimed in court in the past that he doesn't know what an email is and has "never even sent a text", said the digital spotlight on players makes it impossible for them to enjoy themselves.

"I haven't spoken to them about it, they haven't mentioned anything about a Christmas party," he said. "I think they understand the pitfalls of going out. You've only got to be closing your eyes and someone has got a picture of you making it look like you're drunk. It's not worth the hassle."

Redknapp has history when it comes to troublesome club festivities. In December 2009 some of his Tottenham players had a secret night out in Dublin. The team then lost 1-0 to Wolves.

He also banned his Spurs squad from going out in December 2011.

"We're in a relegation battle and we need to make sure we concentrate fully," said Redknapp of his QPR side.

"I think we've got a Christmas do on Monday with all the staff who work behind the scenes and run the club.

"It's just a meal, so we're going to go to that. But as far as going out and having a jolly-up, it is not something I want.

"It's a big month for us in terms of the fixtures, the teams we've got are down there with us so it's important we pick up some good points from these games."