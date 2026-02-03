League Two bottom-club Harrogate Town host promotion chasing Swindon Town on Tuesday evening.

The pair's January fixture was called off due to a frozen pitch and they'll meet as one of three fourth-tier fixtures this evening as a result.

The hosts' six-year spell in the EFL is under serious threat of coming to an end this term, with the Yorkshire club now five points adrift of safety.

Swindon, meanwhile, snapped their four-match losing streak with a 3-1 win over Barrow on the weekend.

Ian Holloway's side are three points short of the automatic promotion places and could end the evening in the top three with a win, should results elsewhere go their way.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Harrogate Town v Swindon Town on TV and online.

When is Harrogate Town v Swindon Town?

Harrogate Town v Swindon Town will take place on Tuesday 3rd February 2026.

Harrogate Town v Swindon Town kick-off time

Harrogate Town v Swindon Town will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Harrogate Town v Swindon Town on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Harrogate Town v Swindon Town online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Harrogate Town v Swindon Town on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

