Harrogate are hoping to reach the FA Cup third round for just the second time in the club's history. They last reached the third round in 2022 when losing 4-0 against Luton Town.

Gainsborough Trinity are the lowest-ranked side left in the FA Cup after they beat fellow Northern Premier League side Hednesford Town in the first round.

Gainsborough, who have lost all 10 of their ties in the FA Cup second round, are appearing at this stage for the first time since the 1952-53 season – but can Russ Wilcox's side pull off an upset?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Harrogate v Gainsborough Trinity on TV and online.

When is Harrogate v Gainsborough Trinity?

Harrogate v Gainsborough Trinity will take place on Friday 29th November 2024.

Harrogate v Gainsborough Trinity kick-off time

Harrogate v Gainsborough Trinity will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Harrogate v Gainsborough Trinity on?

You can watch the game live on BBC Two from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Harrogate v Gainsborough Trinity online

You can also stream the game live on BBC iPlayer.

Keep an eye on both teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

