Grimsby Town go in search of another Carabao Cup scalp on Tuesday evening as Premier League outfit Brentford visit Blundell Park in the fourth round.

The Mariners, who are 10th in League Two, took advantage of early-season struggles at both Man Utd and Sheffield Wednesday to knock both out in the last two rounds of the competition.

To continue their Carabao Cup fairytale and reach the quarter-finals, Grimsby will need to down a Brentford side fresh off the back of a famous victory over the Premier League champions.

The Bees beat Liverpool 3-2 on Saturday and have now built up a real head of steam under Keith Andrews – winning three of their last four.

After wins against two Premier League rivals – Bournemouth and Aston Villa – in the first two rounds, Brentford will not want to squander their chance of a Carabao Cup quarter-final against League Two opposition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Grimsby Town v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Grimsby Town v Brentford?

Grimsby Town v Brentford will take place on Tuesday 28th October 2025.

Grimsby Town v Brentford kick-off time

Grimsby Town v Brentford will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Grimsby Town v Brentford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 7:40pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Grimsby Town v Brentford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Grimsby Town v Brentford on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

