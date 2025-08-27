Grimsby, meanwhile, are just a point off the top of the League Two table after an unbeaten start to 2025/26, which has included a 3-1 victory against Shrewsbury in the last round of the Carabao Cup.

The pair have not met since a 1-1 draw in Division One in 1948, while Man Utd's last win at Blundell Park came 120 years ago.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Grimsby v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Grimsby v Man Utd?

Grimsby v Man Utd will take place on Wednesday 27th August 2025.

Grimsby v Man Utd kick-off time

Grimsby v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Grimsby v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event and ITV1.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Grimsby v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99). NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Fans can also stream the game on ITVX as part of a season-long deal with the broadcaster.

Both streaming services can be accessed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Listen to Grimsby v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

