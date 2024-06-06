Wales boss Rob Page is unable to call upon a number of regulars for this international break, as defensive duo Connor Roberts and Joe Rodon have withdrawn from the squad and attacking midfielder David Brooks suffered an injury in the Championship play-off final.

A Welsh victory is to be expected regardless because Gibraltar have lost their last 13 games without scoring - the latest being a 2-0 defeat to Scotland at the Estádio Algarve on Monday.

Wales should be provided with the challenge of trying to break down a stubborn defence, however, as the Scots managed just five shots on target and took nearly an hour to breach Gibraltar's backline.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Gibraltar v Wales on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Gibraltar v Wales?

Gibraltar v Wales will take place on Thursday 6th June 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Gibraltar v Wales kick-off time

Gibraltar v Wales will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Gibraltar v Wales on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

Alternatively, you can catch the action live with Welsh commentary on S4C.

How to live stream Gibraltar v Wales online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Gibraltar v Wales can also be live streamed on BBC iPlayer and S4C Online.

Listen to Gibraltar v Wales on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Radio Wales Extra.

BBC Radio Cymru is available on DAB radio, MW 882 kHz, FM 93-104 MHz or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Cymru online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

You can listen to BBC Radio Wales Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Gibraltar v Wales odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Gibraltar (33/1) Draw (16/1) Wales (1/25)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.