Germany v Scotland predictions: Who will win Euro 2024 Group A game?
Our predictions for Germany v Scotland in Euro 2024 Group A, including who we think will win.
Euro 2024 hosts Germany get the tournament and their campaign under way against Scotland on Friday, with Julian Nagelsmann's side the heavy favourites to secure three points.
Germany are the third favourites behind England and France to lift the trophy on home soil this summer. They seem to be finding form at the right time, and they'll fancy their chances against Scotland - even if Steve Clarke's men had an impressive qualifying campaign.
Germany, who are unbeaten in their last four games, are desperate to impress at a major tournament after being knocked out of Euro 2020 in the round of 16 and exiting the last two World Cup campaigns in 2018 and 2022 in the group stages.
Germany are expected to dominate Group A ahead of Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland before turning their attention to the knockout stages. They'll be hoping to at least reach the semi-finals - however, Scotland's target will be slightly less ambitious than their counterparts.
Scotland, who went unbeaten in seven of their eight Euro 2024 qualifiers - including a brilliant win against Spain - will see getting out of Group A as a major success.
RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions for Germany v Scotland at Euro 2024.
Germany v Scotland predictions
It's hard to see anything but a Germany win in the Euro 2024 opener, as the hosts should have far too much quality for Scotland and they'll want to make a statement with the world watching.
Clarke's side will be hoping to keep it tight on Friday and either hit Germany on the counter attack or use set-pieces to create chances - but they could be in for a long night.
RadioTimes.com says... Germany 2-0 Scotland
