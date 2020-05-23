Many remember to this day where they watched the iconic showdown between two impressive teams, but will you put yourself on the emotional rollercoaster all over against this week?

Check out our guide to watching Germany v England at Euro 96.

When is Germany v England on ITV?

The match will be shown on the evening of Thursday 28th May 2020 as part of ITV's Euro 96 Relived schedule.

More like this

What time is kick-off?

Germany v England kicks off from 6:30pm.

What channel is Germany v England?

You can tune in to watch Germany v England on ITV4.

Alternatively, you can live stream the game via ITV Hub.

Who won Germany v England at Euro 96?

We know it... you know it... but let's talk about it.

Germany triumphed following a sudden death penalty shootout after current England manager Gareth Southgate became the one and only player from either nation to miss his penalty.

Alan Shearer kick-started the game in style with a third-minute strike before German centre forward Stefan Kuntz equalised soon after.

Advertisement

The tense encounter played out without any further goals in normal time, leading to the shootout. Germany scored six, England racked up five, but Southgate's tame effort went down as an all-time 'what might have been' moment in English football history.