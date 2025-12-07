Walsall take a break from their League Two promotion push to travel to Gateshead in the second round of the FA Cup.

Ad

The Saddlers are top of the fourth tier after 18 games, hoping to make up for last term's implosion and play-off defeat, but their focus this weekend is getting in the hat for the next round.

The League Two leaders outclassed Eastleigh in the FA Cup in November and now another National League outfit stand in their way.

It's been a disappointing start to the season for Gateshead, who were pressing for a play-off place last term but now find themselves in the relegation zone.

The FA Cup has been a respite for the Heed as they claimed a famous victory over AFC Wimbledon in the last round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Gateshead v Walsall on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Gateshead v Walsall?

Gateshead v Walsall will take place on Sunday 7th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Gateshead v Walsall kick-off time

Gateshead v Walsall will kick off at 3:30pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Gateshead v Walsall on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 3pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Gateshead v Walsall online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Gateshead v Walsall on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Gateshead v Walsall odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Gateshead (9/2) Draw (7/2) Walsall (1/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.