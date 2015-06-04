Before today's announcement, The Daily Telegraph reported that Lineker's new deal would be a non-exclusive agreement, leaving the door open for him to also present live football for other UK broadcasters.

BT Sport are said to have secured his services to front their live Champions League football from next season. Next Tuesday, 9th June, the channel is set to announce "a new high-profile presenter and talent" having paid close to £900 million for exclusive Champions League and Europa League UK rights.

"I'm thrilled that my relationships with the BBC has been renewed and that I will continue to present Match of the Day, FA Cup, major football tournaments and Sports Personality of the Year," Lineker said. "I'm already looking forward to getting the 2015-16 season underway."

Lineker is also set to continue his move into filmmaking after his first documentary film on the FA Cup aired on the BBC. He has set up his own production company called Goal Hanger Films with former ITV Sport controller and producer Tony Pastor, and the pair are planning future projects together.

"I've always been interested in the production side of things. I've always wanted to make my own stuff," said Lineker at a recent screening of his FA Cup film. "I've never quite known how to go about it, and that's where Tony comes in, and hopefully we'll make loads of stuff over the years."