More than a year has passed since Gareth Southgate stepped down as England manager.

The 55-year-old went from interim Three Lions boss to national hero during his eight-year tenure, providing supporters with some unforgettable moments.

Despite helping the nation fall back in love with the England team and reaching back-to-back Euros finals, the fact that he was not able to end the long wait for a major international trophy means Southgate remains a divisive figure among fans – with some even seeing his spell as a failure.

The Three Lions have moved on, with Thomas Tuchel in charge and next summer's World Cup in their sights. But what has their former manager been up to since stepping down, and could we see him back in management soon?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Gareth Southgate's jobs since leaving England.

Gareth Southgate's next job after England

Gareth Southgate has held a host of different roles since stepping down as England manager in the summer of 2024.

He has been a visiting lecturer at Harvard Business School, delivered the BBC's annual Richard Dimbleby Lecture, and been a speaker at a number of other events, such as the UK government's global investment summit.

Gareth Southgate talks to other panelists at the UK government's investment summit. (Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP via Getty Images) Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP. Photo by JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

This season, he is serving alongside the likes of Rafa Benitez, Claude Makélélé, and Roy Hodgson as one of UEFA's technical observer group, which monitors Europe's club competitions to provide "detailed reports on the latest developments in coaching which are shared among the footballing community to give a dynamic account of the state of the game".

Southgate recently published Dear England: Lessons on Leadership, his third book and first since managing the Three Lions.

Will Gareth Southgate return to management?

It remains to be seen whether Gareth Southgate will return to football management but as things stand, it appears the 55-year-old has no plans to get back in the dugout.

He has been regularly linked with the Man Utd job – and is as short as 5/1 to replace Ruben Amorim with the bookies – and other Premier League roles, including Everton, but nothing concrete has ever materialised.

In a recent interview on BBC Radio 5 Live, Southgate hinted that he is not looking to get back into management.

"I'm reflecting a lot on what I might do next," he said. "It's not certain in my head that I stay in football."

Quizzed on what one job in football management could tempt him back, he said: "I haven't seen it yet."

He brushed off questions about the Man Utd job and added: "With the national team, we had a greater purpose. I went to the FA to improve youth football, to improve how English players were viewed around the world, and to try to improve the scope for English coaches.

"I ended up in the England manager's job, which wasn't the intention, so I stumbled into that. We had a few good years and people assume that you want to stay in football. I'm very passionate about this work around young men."

