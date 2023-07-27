The two teams, led by former Ukraine, AC Milan and Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ukraine's current captain and a key part of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side, will play in the colours of the Ukrainian flag – blue and yellow – and raise funds to aid the rebuilding of the Mykhailo-Kotsiubynsky School in Chernihiv Oblast, which was destroyed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Team Shevchenko, managed by treble-winning Blues boss Emma Hayes, will be packed full of Chelsea stars of past and present, with a supporting cast that includes Clarence Seedorf, Fabio Cannavaro and celebs like Russell Howard.

Arsene Wenger will be in the dugout for Team Zinchenko, taking charge of a squad packed with plenty of big names – from footballing icons such as Robert Pires and Gerard Piqué to famous faces like Mark Strong and Roman Kemp.

As these charity football games always are, it promises to be a fantastic event packed with plenty of fun and likely lots of goals – all for a worthy cause.

Tickets are still available, but if you're keen to watch from the comfort of your own home, we've got you covered as always - with everything you need to know ahead of the event.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about Game4Ukraine including the date, kick-off time and how to watch the game live on TV.

When is Game4Ukraine?

Game4Ukraine takes place on Saturday 5th August 2023, a week before the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

What is the Game4Ukraine kick-off time?

Game4Ukraine will kick off at 6pm, though as usual there will be plenty of build-up ahead of kick-off.

We've got all the TV details below to help you ensure you don't miss a moment of the action.

How to watch Game4Ukraine 2023 on TV and live stream

Game4Ukraine will be broadcast on Sky Max from 5pm on Saturday evening.

Fans can also watch the game on Sky Go app on a range of devices including phones, tablets and laptops.

There will be plenty of pre-game coverage with a brilliant broadcasting team to keep you entertained ahead of kick-off, while there will also be "Super Bowl-like" half-time entertainment from the likes of Mel C, Tom Grennan and Ukraine's own Sviatoslav Vakarchuk.

Where is Game4Ukraine held in 2023?

Game4Ukraine will be held at Stamford Bridge.

The West London home of Chelsea is the natural place to host the game. Not only is The Blue Team led by Shevchenko, who spent three years at Chelsea as a player, but its roster is dominated by current and former Blues players – including legends like Zola and Essien.

What is Game4Ukraine?

Game4Ukraine is a celebrity football match in aid of Ukraine, which has been billed as "like your Panini sticker book coming to life", with a playing roster made up of current and former players, as well as famous faces from film, TV, music and sport.

The match is part of President Zelenskyy's UNITED24 initiative and will raise money for the reconstruction of the Mykhailo-Kotsiubynsky School in Chernihiv Oblast, which was damaged by missiles during the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

All proceeds from ticket sales, sponsorship, and a range of merchandise specially produced for the game will go toward the rebuilding effort.

