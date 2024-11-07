Tottenham, who are hoping to lift their first trophy since their League Cup success in 2008, have found form in recent weeks.

They've won nine of their last 11 games in all competitions, including a couple of statement victories.

They beat Manchester United 3-0 in September while also knocking Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup last week.

Postecoglou's men come into Thursday's clash on the back of their impressive 4-1 win against Aston Villa in North London on Sunday.

Their trip to Turkey won't be easy, though, as Galatasaray are unbeaten at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig after winning nine and drawing one of their 10 outings.

They've also scored 29 times and conceded just nine goals.

Galatasaray have won two and drawn one in the Europa League, and Okan Buruk will be hoping the hostile atmosphere at RAMS Park will help them pull off a statement win against Tottenham.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Galatasaray v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Galatasaray v Tottenham?

Galatasaray v Tottenham will take place on Thursday 7th November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Galatasaray v Tottenham kick-off time

Galatasaray v Tottenham will kick off at 5:45pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Galatasaray v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Galatasaray v Tottenham online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Galatasaray v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Galatasaray v Tottenham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Galatasaray (29/20) Draw (11/4) Tottenham (13/8)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.