Fulham are without top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is suspended for the game.

And Rangers have plenty of scoring threat in their arsenal, with Nahki Wells and Jordan Hugill expected to start.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Fulham v QPR game on TV and online.

What time is the Fulham v QPR game?

Fulham v QPR will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 22nd November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Fulham v QPR

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Fulham head into this fixture without top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic and that will be a concern for manager Scott Parker.

It will be interesting to see how Parker shuffles his forward line around, what with Mitrovic suspended.

And the striker's absence will certainly give QPR a confidence boost heading into this derby.

Rangers can leapfrog Fulham with a win here – and they're certainly in need of one after claiming just two points from their last four games.

Fulham's form has fluctuated this season and they lost 3-0 to Hull the last time they played at Craven Cottage.

A draw on Friday night would likely be accepted by both managers here.

Prediction: Fulham 2-2 QPR