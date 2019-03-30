Boss Pep Guardiola has the quadruple in his sights but will be focused on taking each game as it comes during the final stages of the campaign.

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick during City’s last league outing – a 3-1 win over Watford.

Fulham must produce some huge displays in the coming weeks if they are to wriggle free of the relegation zone.

Caretaker boss Scott Parker has lost every game in charge since Claudio Ranieri’s sacking and his side are 13 points adrift in the relegation zone.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Fulham v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is the Fulham v Man City game?

Fulham v Man City will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 30th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Fulham v Man City

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 11:30am.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

City are rightly expected to demolish Fulham when the sides meet.

The Cottagers put up a gutsy fight against Liverpool but still succumbed to another defeat.

Guardiola’s men have scored five or more goals in five games during 2019 so far – they have every chance to make it six here.

Prediction: Fulham 0-3 Man City

