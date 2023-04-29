The 4-1 hiding that Man City handed the Gunners on Wednesday means they're now just two points back from Mikel Arteta's side with two games in hand, and that balance has well and truly shifted the title race.

Manchester City can knock Arsenal off the top of the Premier League with a win away against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Arsenal are not in action until Tuesday so Pep Guardiola's side can move back to the top of the table with a win against Fulham and will arrive oozing with confidence on the back of a run of 12 wins in their last 13 games.

Sunday's hosts have proven they're capable of taking Man City all the way already this season, however, as a 94th-minute Erling Haaland penalty was required to win the reverse fixture at the Etihad.

Despite last weekend's 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa, Marco Silva's team have rediscovered their form in recent weeks and look well placed for a top half finish in their first season back in the Premier League.

When is Fulham v Man City?

Fulham v Man City will take place on Sunday 30th April 2023.

Fulham v Man City kick-off time

Fulham v Man City will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Fulham v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Fulham v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Fulham v Man City odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Fulham (11/1) Draw (19/4) Man City (1/4)*

