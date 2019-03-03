Just 1.5 miles separates the teams’ stadiums but they will be fighting for more than just bragging rights on Sunday.

Chelsea are engaged in an intense battle for a Champions League place with Arsenal and Manchester United as the season approaches the final run-in.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was dropped for Chelsea's midweek meeting with Spurs after he refused to be substituted during the Carabao Cup final last weekend.

Boss Maurizio Sarri was left enraged by his No 1 and started Willy Caballero midweek instead, though Kepa is expected to return at Craven Cottage.

In the opposing dugout, former Chelsea boss Claudio Ranieri was sacked for failing to steer the Cottagers away from danger on Thursday.

They have lost eight of their last nine games with just Huddersfield below them in the Premier League table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Fulham v Chelsea game on TV and online.

What time is the Fulham v Chelsea game?

Fulham v Chelsea will kick off at 2:05pm on Sunday 3rd March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Fulham v Chelsea

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

Coverage will directly follow Watford v Leicester on the same channels.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Fulham v Chelsea in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Fulham have barely shown any signs of life in 2019 and could go bottom of the Premier League if Huddersfield beat Brighton.

Chelsea will see this as a big opportunity to build on their Spurs win.

Gonzalo Higuain has shown flashes of his quality but he will be determined to make the most of Fulham's fragile rearguard when the sides meet.

Prediction: Fulham 0-3 Chelsea

