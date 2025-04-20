Following that up with a win at Craven Cottage would mean much more than just local bragging rights as Fulham are still pushing for a European spot and would cut the gap to sixth-place Chelsea to three points with a win.

The Blues have spent much of the season in the Champions League spots but have been unconvincing in recent weeks, winning just one of their last four games, and dropped out of the top five as a result.

With Liverpool, Newcastle, and Nottingham Forest to come in the final weeks of the season, Chelsea risk letting a promising season go to waste if Enzo Maresca cannot turn the tide soon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Chelsea on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Fulham v Chelsea?

Fulham v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 20th April 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Fulham v Chelsea kick-off time

Fulham v Chelsea will kick off at 2pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Fulham v Chelsea on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Fulham v Chelsea live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Fulham v Chelsea on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Fulham v Chelsea odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Fulham (17/10) Draw (27/10) Chelsea (27/20)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.