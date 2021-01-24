What channel is Fulham v Burnley FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Burnley will be in top spirits as they head to face Fulham in this weekend’s batch of FA Cup fixtures live on TV.

The Clarets are fresh from a breathless victory over Liverpool, the first time the Reds have suffered a league defeat at Anfield in four years.

Ashley Barnes bagged the all-important winner from the penalty spot but manager Sean Dyche will hope his troops can remain grounded and push on throughout the rest of 2020/21.

Burnley don’t boast a great record in cup competitions, but neither do Fulham in recent seasons.

Boss Scott Parker will have seen plenty of encouraging signs from his players in recent weeks, but performances must soon lead to points if they are to survive in the Premier League this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Burnley on TV?

Fulham v Burnley will take place on Sunday 24th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Burnley will kick off at 2:30pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this weekend including Manchester United v Liverpool, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Fulham v Burnley on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport Extra 1 from kick-off time. It’s available using the red button on BT Sport channels.

How to live stream Fulham v Burnley online

Fulham v Burnley team news

Fulham: Terence Kongolo is the only nailed-on injury absentee this weekend, but Antonee Robinson is suspended and will miss the clash.

Tom Cairney is a doubt, but Mario Lemina and Aleksandar Mitrovic are firmly back in the pack and will hope to start here.

Burnley: Charlie Taylor is having a rough time with injuries right now. He picked up a knock during his comeback performance on Thursday and will miss this one.

Jimmy Dunne is Dyche’s only other potential injury concern with a relatively clean bill of health across his squad.

Fulham v Burnley odds

Our prediction: Fulham v Burnley

Don’t expect a classic at the Cottage this afternoon. Neither side is particularly ferocious going forward, though both boast increasingly robust defences.

Neither side would accept defeat right now, but under the surface, neither Parker or Dyche would be concerned should their team crash out of the cup at this stage. They would see defeat as ‘one less game to play’ during a hectic schedule.

Saying that, winning breeds more winning. Parker will hope to turn draws into wins, and getting one over a relegation rival in a cup competition may help build a survival mentality.

Our prediction: Fulham 1-0 Burnley (13/2 at bet365)

