The Gers have performed valiantly all season on the continent. They took down Bundesliga giants Dortmund in the first knockout round of the competition before enjoying a run of aggregate victories over Red Star, Braga and RB Leipzig.

Rangers head into their first European cup final since 2008 this week with Frankfurt standing between them and the Europa League trophy.

Giovani van Bronckhorst will hope his team can make it a trio of German scalps this week to record Rangers' first ever major European trophy.

Watch Frankfurt v Rangers with a BT Sport monthly pass or watch for free via the BT Sport website, BT Sport app or BT Sport YouTube channel

However, Frankfurt cannot be underestimated and will be determined to replicate the heroics of their 1980 UEFA Cup triumph.

Boss Oliver Glasner boasts a mixed record since taking over the club in July 2021. They sit 11th of 18 in the Bundesliga table, but are undefeated in 12 Europa League matches so far this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Frankfurt v Rangers on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Frankfurt v Rangers?

Frankfurt v Rangers will take place on Wednesday 18th April 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Frankfurt v Rangers will kick off at 8pm.

This is the first of three European finals to come this month with the Champions League and Europa Conference League centrepiece games taking place soon

What TV channel is Frankfurt v Rangers on?

BT Sport has made the decision to make the final available for free to everyone.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

For all the details on how to watch the game for free, check out the information below.

How to live stream Frankfurt v Rangers online

You can watch the match for free by visiting the BT Sport website or via the BT Sport app or BT Sport YouTube channel.

Alternatively, fans with an existing BT Sport monthly pass can also tune in without signing up to a contract.

Regular TV subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Frankfurt v Rangers team news

Frankfurt predicted XI: Trapp; Toure, Ndicka, Tuta; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Kostic; Kamada, Hauge; Borre

Rangers predicted XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic; Kamara, Lundstram, Jack; Kent, Aribo, Wright

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Frankfurt v Rangers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Frankfurt (13/10) Draw (12/5) Rangers (21/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Frankfurt v Rangers

This is a tale of two sides who have suffered disappointing – to varying degrees – domestic campaigns but the winner here will wrap up the season with the greatest result in their history.

Rangers will be frustrated they couldn't do more to halt Celtic's return to the top of Scottish football, while Frankfurt will finish comfortably away from the European qualification places for next season.

Everything hinges on this game, for both teams.

Frankfurt appear to be the favourites given their consistency on the continent this season, but when it comes to plucking out a big result when they need it most, few can compete with Rangers' big-game attitude.

Expect a tight contest with plenty of nerves mingled in the terraces to generate a chaotic atmosphere. Neither side will want to concede an inch, and that could take this one all the way to penalties.

Our prediction: Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers (11/2 at Bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.