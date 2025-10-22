Liverpool travel to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday, hoping to end their recent slump.

Arne Slot's side fell to a fourth consecutive defeat on Sunday as they were beaten by rivals Manchester United at Anfield for the first time in nine years.

The Reds are on their worst run for more than a decade and will be desperate to get back to winning ways to ease the pressure on them.

Wednesday's game at Deutsche Bank Park looks set to be an absolute goalfest as free-scoring Liverpool take on an Eintracht Frankfurt side that have scored 30 times and conceded 24 in 10 matches this term.

That could suit the visitors, who are hardly short on attacking weapons but have struggled for defensive solidity in 2025/26.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Frankfurt v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Frankfurt v Liverpool?

Frankfurt v Liverpool will take place on Wednesday 22nd October 2025.

Frankfurt v Liverpool kick-off time

Frankfurt v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Frankfurt v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Frankfurt v Liverpool online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Listen to Frankfurt v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

