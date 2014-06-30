Manager Didier Deschamps' main concern is how to get the best from Karim Benzema, since only a hiccup in France's flow of goalscoring can stop them winning this. Deschamps paired his star striker very effectively with Olivier Giroud against Switzerland, although Benzema surely prefers playing centrally and alone.

Right-back might be another selection headache, since Nigeria's main threat is from the frighteningly pacy, left-sided Ahmed Musa. He made a mug of Pablo Zabaleta last time out. Indeed, the wily Peter Odemwingie on the right and the imposing Emmanuel Emenike down the middle also found some joy against Argentina, albeit in a dead fixture.

Sort out those little problems and France ought to be fine, since in midfield Cabaye, Blaise Matuidi and Paul Pogba ought to be far too good for Nigeria's disorganised trio. The weather in Brasilia: 27C, not hot enough for Nigeria to have an advantage.