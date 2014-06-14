The French have been prolific scorers in their warmup games, bagging 8 goals against Jamaica in their final friendly. They also appear to have put the dressing room squabbles that dogged their 2010 campaign behind them.

They are however missing the services of Franck Ribery, who suffered a lower back injury in training just before the start of the tournament. Read our full match preview here.

To find out more about France's challengers in Group E, read our guide here.

