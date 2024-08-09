Thierry Henry's side now head back to the Parc des Princes to ensure it's gold and perhaps provide the nation with a little revenge after Spain knocked them out of Euro 2024 last month.

La Roja, meanwhile, can continue a historic summer of football by adding an Olympic title to the Euro 2024 success they tasted in Germany.

The teams are different, of course, with all the nations leaning heavily on youth at Paris 2024, but the Spanish will back themselves to come out on top again.

Spain were silver medalists at Tokyo 2020, but after coming from behind against Morocco to book their place in the final, they may believe that they can get their hands on gold this time around.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Spain on TV and online.

When is France v Spain?

France v Spain will take place on Friday 9th August 2024.

France v Spain kick-off time

France v Spain will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is France v Spain on?

You can tune in to watch France v Spain in the Olympic final live Eurosport 5 from 4:50pm.

Eurosport requires a subscription, which costs £30.99 per month but will also give you access to TNT Sports and discovery+.

How to live stream France v Spain online

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day. Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

discovery+ are offering a cut-price £3.99 per month deal for their online Olympics coverage.

