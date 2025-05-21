Steve Cotterill's team should be well-rested and raring to go but must navigate the visit of a Southend side with the wind in their sails after coming from behind to secure a dramatic 4-3 extra-time win over Rochdale in the play-off eliminator.

The Shrimpers are on the rise again after a difficult few years and will be well-backed in Gloucestershire as their 700-plus away allocation sold out in a matter of hours.

The pair could not be separated in previous meetings this season, drawing 2-2 at both the New Lawn Stadium and Roots Hall, which suggests Wednesday's game could be another tight affair.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Forest Green v Southend on TV and online.

When is Forest Green v Southend?

Forest Green v Southend will take place on Wednesday 21st May 2025.

Forest Green v Southend kick-off time

Forest Green v Southend will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Forest Green v Southend on?

You can watch the game live on DAZN.

A National League TV DAZN subscription, which costs £19.99, will be needed to watch the National League play-offs on DAZN.

You can watch DAZN via a range of devices including laptops, smartphones, tablets and game consoles. DAZN is compatible with smart TVs, too, and these will allow you to stream the service effortlessly to soak up all the drama on the big screen.

How to live stream Forest Green v Southend online

If you choose to watch the game on DAZN, you can enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.

The service can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Is Forest Green v Southend on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

