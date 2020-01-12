❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Subscribe to Radio Times
Try 10 issues for just £10!
Football Times podcast previews Week 22 of Premier League action on TV
The Premier League has thrown up another intriguing round of fixtures following the Christmas and New Year rush.
Football Times returns to preview the upcoming top flight games on TV with Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool all in action.
Fresh episodes will be released every Wednesday to bring you the latest news and views ahead of each Premier League game on the box.
RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts is joined by BBC Match of the Day magazine features editor Lee Stobbs in Week 22.
Michael and Lee also offer their latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of Gameweek 22.
You can listen to the brand new Football Times podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including Apple / Spotify
Try 10 issues for just £10!
As used by the players on court.
Each year, thousands of people take out equity release plans. According to the Equity Release Council, in 2023 the average amount borrowed by new customers stood at £97,878.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.