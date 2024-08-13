West Brom, who face Fleetwood in midweek before hosting Leeds in the Championship on Saturday, will be hoping to secure at least a play-off spot this season, while also going deep in the Carabao Cup.

The Baggies haven't made it past the Carabao Cup third round since the 2014/15 campaign and they face a Fleetwood side who were relegated from League One last season.

Charlie Adam's side kicked off their League Two campaign with a 1-0 win against Grimsby, with Mark Helm's goal proving the difference between the teams. Fleetwood have only ever made it to the Carabao Cup third round once in their history but they'll be hoping to change that this season.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fleetwood v West Brom on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Fleetwood v West Brom?

Fleetwood v West Brom will take place on Tuesday 13th August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Fleetwood v West Brom kick-off time

Fleetwood v West Brom will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Fleetwood v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports +.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Fleetwood v West Brom online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Fleetwood v West Brom odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Fleetwood (9/2) Draw (27/10) West Brom (13/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.