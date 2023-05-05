Kieran McKenna's side head up to Fleetwood Town on the final day of the season looking to get their hands on the League One title.

Promotion to the Championship is already secure, but Ipswich Town are not done yet.

A win alone won't be enough. Ipswich are a point back from league leaders Plymouth Argyle meaning they'll need to better the Pilgrims' result against Port Vale to be crowned champions on Sunday.

The Tractor Boys can't influence proceedings at Vale Park, so their full focus will be on finishing the season with a 14th win in their last 15 games to push their points total into three figures.

Fleetwood might not have anything to play for but won't roll over, and in front of their home fans, they will want to cap off an impressive 2022/23 campaign in the style it deserves.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fleetwood v Ipswich on TV and online.

When is Fleetwood v Ipswich?

Fleetwood v Ipswich will take place on Sunday 7th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Fleetwood v Ipswich kick-off time

Fleetwood v Ipswich will kick off at 12pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Fleetwood v Ipswich on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for TV broadcast in the UK.

How to live stream Fleetwood v Ipswich online

This game will be shown on the clubs' iFollow platforms. Check out the official iFollow websites for Fleetwood and Ipswich to watch the match live.

Listen to Fleetwood v Ipswich on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Lancashire and BBC Radio Suffolk.

BBC Radio Lancashire and BBC Radio Suffolk are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via some TV packages but local restrictions will apply. You cannot listen to the game on BBC Radio Lancashire and BBC Radio Suffolk online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Fleetwood v Ipswich odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Fleetwood (11/2) Draw (15/4) Ipswich (4/11)*

