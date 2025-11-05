Chelsea are in Azerbaijan on Wednesday evening as they face FK Qarabag in the League Phase of the Champions League.

The West Londoners have won back-to-back games in Europe since suffering defeat in their opener away at Bayern Munich.

Enzo Maresca has predicted his side are in for a tough test but admitted he will likely be forced to shuffle his pack due to the congested schedule.

FK Qarabag are level on points with Chelsea after three Champions League games, courtesy of victories over Benfica and FC Copenhagen, but suffered defeat at Athletic Bilbao last time out.

The hosts are second in the Azerbaijan top tier, with a game in hand over the leaders, and have lost just once since August – winning 8 of their last 11 games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch FK Qarabag v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is FK Qarabag v Chelsea?

FK Qarabag v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 5th November 2025.

FK Qarabag v Chelsea kick-off time

FK Qarabag v Chelsea will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is FK Qarabag v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream FK Qarabag v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to FK Qarabag v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

