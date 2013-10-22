Given that Keane is partial to a mad-eyed mauling of Gareth Southgate over an innocuous offside decision, Ferguson’s comments could really put him in a funk. Here are five quotes from the book that might tip him over the edge…

“What I noticed about him that day when I was arguing with him was that his eyes started to narrow, almost to wee black beads. It was frightening to watch. And I'm from Glasgow."

Ooh, go on Roy, give us the stare.

“The hardest part of Roy’s body is his tongue. He has the most savage tongue you can imagine. He can debilitate the most confident person in the world in seconds with that tongue.”

Actually, you’d imagine Roy would be pretty proud of that one.

“He thought he was Peter Pan. Nobody is.’’

This, we assume, will come as a crushing blow.

‘‘I believe that Roy Keane’s behaviour pattern changed when he realised he was no longer the Roy Keane of old… I think he could see the truth of what we were saying to him, but to surrender to it was too damaging to his pride.’'

Now might be a good time for Lee Dixon to move his seat a couple of yards to the right.

"His two spells in management proved one thing: he needs money."

Zing! Cancel the ad break, forget the second half, all cameras on Roy.

