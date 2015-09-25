Fifa 2022 Winter World Cup dates confirmed
The Qatar World Cup will begin on 21st November 2022, with the final held on 18th December
Fifa have confirmed the dates for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, with the final to be played just a week before Christmas Day.
Qatar's 'winter' World Cup will be held from 21st November to 18th December, meaning that the tournament is four days shorter than the usual 32 days.
Fifa had already confirmed earlier this year that the World Cup would be moved from summer to winter to avoid the fierce Qatar heat.
The final, 18th December, is also Qatar Day, celebrating the country's independence.
The tournament's dates have been chosen to attempt to minimise disruption to football's domestic leagues. Clubs will be told they must release players to their national squads by Monday 14th November 2022 – one week before the World Cup starts.