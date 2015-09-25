Fifa had already confirmed earlier this year that the World Cup would be moved from summer to winter to avoid the fierce Qatar heat.

The final, 18th December, is also Qatar Day, celebrating the country's independence.

The tournament's dates have been chosen to attempt to minimise disruption to football's domestic leagues. Clubs will be told they must release players to their national squads by Monday 14th November 2022 – one week before the World Cup starts.