What channel is Ferencvaros v Tottenham Europa League match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

Spurs have impressed in spells this season and they come into Thursday’s clash on the back of their impressive 3-0 win at Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday. The Red Devils played with 10 men for over half of the game following Bruno Fernandes’s red card, however, Postecoglou’s side were still the better team before the sending off.

Tottenham’s Europa League campaign continues on Thursday night as Ange Postecoglou’s side travel to Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros.

Tottenham beat Qarabag of the Azerbaijan Premier League 3-0 in their first Europa League clash, despite Spurs being down to 10 men from the seventh minute. Radu Dragusin saw red but goals from Brennan Johnson, Pape Sarr and Dominic Solanke secured the win.

Spurs, who are hoping to secure their first piece of silverware since 2008, have won their last four games in all competitions and they’ll fancy their chances of making that tally five in Hungary against Ferencvaros.

Ferencvaros are top of their league after six games but they failed to take that form into Europe last time out. They lost 2-1 at Anderlecht and Tottenham’s visit will be their toughest test of the season so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ferencvaros v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Ferencvaros v Tottenham?

Ferencvaros v Tottenham will take place on Thursday 3rd October 2024.

Ferencvaros v Tottenham kick-off time

Ferencvaros v Tottenham will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Ferencvaros v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Ferencvaros v Tottenham online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Ferencvaros v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

