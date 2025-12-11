Rangers' search for a first Europa League win of the season takes them to Budapest, where they face Hungarian top-tier leaders Ferencvaros on Thursday.

Though the Old Firm club have improved since Danny Rohl replaced Russell Martin at the helm, their European struggles have continued and they're languishing near the bottom of the League Phase.

Rangers added their first Europa League point of the season, at the fifth attempt, in a 1-1 draw with Braga last time out but need to start winning games if they're to stand any chance of reaching the knockout stages.

The visitors will have their work cut out for them against Ferencvaros, who are sixth in the League Phase table after an unbeaten start to the campaign.

There will be a familiar face on the touchline as former Celtic and Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane – an Old Firm foe of years past – is the hosts' head coach.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ferencvaros v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Ferencvaros v Rangers?

Ferencvaros v Rangers will take place on Thursday 11th December 2025.

Ferencvaros v Rangers kick-off time

Ferencvaros v Rangers will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Ferencvaros v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 4 from 5:45pm.

How to live stream Ferencvaros v Rangers online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Listen to Ferencvaros v Rangers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

