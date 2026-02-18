Vitor Pereira's Nottingham Forest reign begins away at Fenerbahce on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League play-off round clash.

Pereira has been hired as the replacement for Sean Dyche, who was sacked last week after less than four months in charge of the East Midlands club, and will be tasked with leading the Reds clear of relegation in the Premier League.

The Europa League is not the priority but after finishing 13th in the League Phase, Forest will feel that a first European trophy in more than four decades is not out of reach.

Fenerbahce head into Thursday's game as the form side. The hosts have won four on the bounce, while their only defeat in 2026 came away at Aston Villa in the Europa League last month.

They finished 19th in the League Phase table, however, and will be desperate to take a lead into the second leg at the City Ground.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fenerbahce v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Fenerbahce v Nottingham Forest?

Fenerbahce v Nottingham Forest will take place on Thursday 20 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Fenerbahce v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Fenerbahce v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Fenerbahce v Nottingham Forest on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

How to live stream Fenerbahce v Nottingham Forest online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP.

Is Fenerbahce v Nottingham Forest on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.