United have been hit and miss once again this season, and the pressure is on Ten Hag to turn it around.

They beat Brentford 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, but the win only moved them up to 11th in the table. They're already 10 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Ten Hag's men haven't hit form in the Europa League either, with United drawing their two games against FC Twente and Porto.

They could have easily lost the latter, but Harry Maguire's 91st-minute goal snatched a point.

Fenerbahçe, who are fourth in the Turkish Süper Lig after eight games, beat Union Saint-Gilloise in their Europa League opener before drawing against FC Twente last time out.

Mourinho will be sure to get his team fired up to face his former side.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fenerbahçe v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Fenerbahçe v Man Utd?

Fenerbahçe v Man Utd will take place on Thursday 24th October 2024.

Fenerbahçe v Man Utd kick-off time

Fenerbahçe v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Fenerbahçe v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Fenerbahçe v Man Utd online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Fenerbahçe v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

