Martin O'Neill will look to extend his perfect record as Celtic caretaker boss when he takes the Hoops to FC Midtjylland in the Europa League on Thursday.

The 73-year-old returned to the Old Firm club in an interim role after Brendan Rodgers's resignation and has made an instant impact – thrashing Falkirk in the Premiership and then beating Rangers in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals.

O'Neill's next task will be to help Celtic climb the Europa League table but the trip to the Norway looks set to be a real test.

FC Midtjylland are the League Phase leaders – with nine points from their first three games.

The hosts have lost just one game all season, which started in July for them, and are unbeaten at the MCH Arena this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch FC Midtjylland v Celtic on TV and online.

When is FC Midtjylland v Celtic?

FC Midtjylland v Celtic will take place on Thursday 6th November 2025.

FC Midtjylland v Celtic kick-off time

FC Midtjylland v Celtic will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is FC Midtjylland v Celtic on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 5pm.

How to live stream FC Midtjylland v Celtic online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Listen to FC Midtjylland v Celtic on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra or BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra or BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra or BBC Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

