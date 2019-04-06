Plenty of big names will be missing from GW33 including Manchester City and Manchester United’s array of stars.

However, there are still a range of options to choose from going into this week including an Everton v Arsenal clash that could throw up big displays from both teams.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the best Fantasy Premier League transfers you should make in Gameweek 33.

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) – £5.4m

Chelsea recorded a very tidy win over Brighton, and now they face another side dwelling in mid-table mediocrity with little to play for.

Be careful if you plan to drop him for GW34 though, he might refuse to be subbed off…

Next opponent: West Ham (H)

Defender: Ben Chilwell (Leicester) – £5.0m

Brendan Rodgers has got Leicester ticking along nicely with the Foxes up against already-relegated opponents in GW33.

Next opponent: Huddersfield (A)

Defender: Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) – £5.0m

The Gunners are gliding along with three clean sheets in their last five games, and Kolasinac has picked up a healthy number of assists along the way.

Next opponent: Everton (A)

Fantasy Premier League tips: Sead Kolasinac could be a strong source of clean sheets and assists

Midfielder: Richarlison (Everton) – £6.5m

Everton aren’t entirely fixed, but their form, solidity and attacking threat has improved with Richarlison leading the charge.

Next opponent: Arsenal (H)

Midfielder: Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) – £6.2m

Fraser’s form is hardly attractive right now, but five of Bournemouth’s last six games are against bottom-half teams.

Next opponent: Burnley (H)

Fantasy Premier League tips: Jamie Vardy has been in top form

Forward: Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – £9.3m

Lacazette has scored or assisted a goal in 14 of his last 18 appearances, making him a safe bet to consistently bring home points.

Next opponent: Everton (A)

Forward: Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – £9.0m

The Foxes’ main man has been in excellent form lately, notching six goals in his last seven games.

Next opponent: Huddersfield (A)