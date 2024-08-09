There are strikers capable of hitting around 20 goals littered throughout the range of options available for less than half the cost, but will you dare to snub the Norse titan?

RadioTimes.com brings you our Fantasy Premier League tips, including the forwards you should sign for your FPL team in 2024/25.

Best FPL forwards 2024/25

Budget FPL forwards

Joao Pedro (Brighton) £5.5m

More like this

Brighton remain a slightly unknown quantity in the post-De Zerbi world, but Pedro's quality is not in doubt. At £5.5m, he is a terrific bench-filler and can be expected to rake in 15 goals this term with greater involvement.

Mid-price FPL forwards

Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) £6.0m

Fulham's main man grew into his role leading the line in west London last season. He wrapped up with 18 starts, nine goals and a couple of assists, taking him just shy of 97 points. He has settled now and should make a fast start to the season. Plus, he'll have Emile Smith Rowe making moves behind him in 2024/25.

Premium FPL forwards

Alexander Isak (Newcastle) £8.5m

For the first time, Erling Haaland is not a nailed-on signing for your FPL team. It's incredibly difficult to justify spending £6.5m more on him than Alexander Isak. Newcastle's own Scandinavian superstar bagged 21 goals and four assists in just 27 starts last season. He does come with added injury risks, but so long as he is fit, he is non-negotiable.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.