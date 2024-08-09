It's hard to define a 'differential' pick, but we've opted for players around – or below – the 5% ownership mark, meaning for every 20 teams in your league, you may be the only owner of our tips below.

RadioTimes.com brings you our Fantasy Premier League tips, including the differentials you should sign for your FPL team in 2024/25.

Best FPL differentials 2024/25

Differential FPL goalkeepers

Ederson (Manchester City) £5.5m – 6.1%

City's No.1 has been tipped to leave this summer but a move hasn't materialised yet. He is under £6.0m and will provide a solid 'set and forget' base for your team.

Differential FPL defenders

Malo Gusto (Chelsea) £5.0m – 2.9%

You'd be forgiven for steering clear of Chelsea given the turbulence around their off-season, but Gusto boasts plenty of upside. He collected six assists from 19 games last term and has potential for a whole lot more, especially with fit-again Christopher Nkunku to feed.

Differential FPL midfielders

Diogo Jota (Liverpool) £7.5m – 4.1%

Jota boasts a terrific record in the last two seasons despite failing to nail down a starting spot. He has scored 17 goals and created 11 assists in just 26 starts over two seasons. He has been tipped to start the season up front, and with ruthless finishing ability backed up by explosive xG outperformance, he could be a massive differential shout.

Differential FPL forwards

Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) £7.5m – 2.9%

Jackson may well be worth the -10pt hit you'll take for his yellow card tally in 2024/25. He racked up an under-appreciated 14 strikes and six assists in just 31 starts, with Nkunku and Cole Palmer set to offer plenty of support behind him.

