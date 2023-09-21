RadioTimes.com brings you the latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of GW6.

FPL transfer tips – GW6

Newcastle United's Sven Botman. Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

DEF: Sven Botman (£4.5m, Newcastle): The Magpies have been anything but convincing in 2023/24 so far, but clean sheets against Brentford and The Actual AC Milan will please Eddie Howe while his attacking legions attempt to find their form. Botman offers a safe, cheap route into the Newcastle United defence with Sheffield United and Burnley up next.

MID: James Ward-Prowse (£6.1m, West Ham): Ward-Prowse has perhaps unfairly been labelled as a set-piece specialist and nothing more, but his opening performances for West Ham United prove he is far more than that. He's netted or created a goal in all four Hammers outings to date, without relying on set-pieces. JWP sits high up the pitch these days, with Edson Álvarez and Tomáš Souček performing the dirty work behind him, freeing him up to unleash his creativity.

FOR: Julián Álvarez (£6.9m, Manchester City): If you haven't already, it's time, my friend. The hesitance to pick up a Manchester City attacker not named Erling Haaland during Champions League Special Pep Roulette: Extreme Edition is understandable, but injuries have led to the Spanish boss himself labelling Álvarez as "almost undroppable". This may be your last chance to snap him up for less than £7.0m. Just do it.

FPL injury news

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold. Matt McNulty/Getty Images

DEF: Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.9m, Liverpool): The Reds favourite could make a return to the line-up against West Ham this weekend, according to reports. He won't feature in European action midweek, but has a fighting chance of making it on Sunday. Sure, he's £0.1m cheaper right now, but it's not worth running the risk to pick him up in time for a tricky clash against the Hammers. Wait.

MID: Bernardo Silva (£6.4m, Manchester City): Just as Bernardo looked like The Way into City's midfield, bam. He's out. The Brazilian maestro picked up an injury during the midweek Champions League clash with Red Star and will miss the next few games. Sell.

MID: Gabriel Martinelli (£7.9m, Arsenal): Martinelli didn't feature against PSV with a hamstring tweak and remains unlikely to play against Spurs. Thankfully, there's an arsenal of cheap midfielders performing well who are able to fill the void in your team (Leandro Trossard looks like a terrific, huge differential option). Avoid.

