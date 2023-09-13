Son Heung-Min is the most signed player in GW5 so far following his hat-trick against Burnley prior to the break, but who are our top tips?

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of GW5.

FPL transfer tips – GW5

GK: Ederson (£5.6m, Manchester City): Champions League fixtures are coming, and that injects a huge degree of uncertainty into City's line-up this autumn. The defence is already highly changeable, but Ederson will remain. He is a lock in goal, and for the price of a premium defender, you're receiving peace of mind and a steady flow of clean sheets.

MID: Destiny Udogie (£4.7m, Tottenham): A surprise package in the early rounds of the season, Udogie has collected two clean sheets, two assists and four bonus points. He appears to have locked down the left-back spot and looks a solid shout for less than £5.0m. Warning: he's got two tough fixtures after this week, but there's plenty of open road beyond.

FWD: Cameron Archer (£4.5m, Sheffield United): Arguably the essential transfer of GW5. Archer is the ultimate third striker. At just £4.5m, he is extremely cheap and likely to lead the line for Sheffield United on a weekly basis – that makes him a no-brainer signing. He will enable you to deploy more funds elsewhere in your team and if, for example, Julián Álvarez suffers in 'Pep Roulette', Archer is a safe bet to step in.

FPL injury news

Evan Ferguson (£6.0m, Brighton): There's nothing that sparks a flurry of transfers quite like a hat-trick. Ferguson's impressive feat against Newcastle has triggered 312,000 teams to snap him up, but he isn't a safe starter in GW5. The Irishman picked up a knock in that Newcastle match, and was sent home from his national team camp. Avoid.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.9m, Liverpool): TAA picked up a hamstring injury that left him ruled out of the international break. Recent reports suggest he should be fit to play against Wolves this weekend, but unless you already own him, it's probably wise to leave him on the shelf for one more week. Hold.

Jack Grealish (£7.3m, Man City): A thigh injury kept Grealish out of the squad to face Fulham prior to the break, and he missed England's matches as well. He could return to the bench this weekend, but can't be relied on to start, especially with European games coming up.

