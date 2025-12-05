The Premier League returns for Gameweek 15 hot on the heels of a midweek feast of football.

Fixtures are flowing thick and fast in the run-up to Christmas and finding the right players for the season is critical.

That said, GW15 isn't the time to make wholesale changes. Following this gameweek, FPL players will have their transfer totals topped up to the maximum of five ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, to deal with players set to star in the international tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you our top FPL tips for GW15 in 2025/26.

Fantasy Premier League tips GW15

DEF: Chris Richards (CRY, £4.6m, 4.1 per cent)

The Palace defence is producing the goods in 2025/26 so far, and Richards is the cheapest way into it. He may not boast the goal threat of Daniel Munoz, who costs £6.1m, but the American provides clean sheets and DEFCON bonuses.

He could be a fine option to double up on Palace defenders, or simply a budget way into the Premier League's staunchest defence.

MID: Phil Foden (MCI, £8.3m, 14.9 per cent)

Midfield is where the FPL battle will be won and lost this season. Too many premium options have flopped, too many mid-tier stars have struggled for consistency.

Thankfully, Foden has stepped up with 32 points in two gameweeks to offer hope of a true must-have midfielder among the ranks. His xG and xA were also terrific against Newcastle despite failing to haul. If you have the cash, you should seriously consider upgrading to Foden for a decent run of fixtures to come.

MID: Mikel Merino (ARS, £6.0m, 2.4 per cent)

With Gabriel, William Saliba and possibly even Declan Rice out this week and Eberechi Eze blowing hot and cold, you might fancy a fresh option from the Arsenal stable.

Merino, a midfielder-turned-striker, is not a flashy pick, but he's effective. He has recorded at least one goal contribution in his last four matches, including a 13-point haul last time out. Goals, assists and occasional DEFCON points – he can provide it all.

