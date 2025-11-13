Fantasy Premier League managers have plenty of time to plot potential transfers ahead of Gameweek 12 thanks to the international break.

Ad

With a fortnight between games in the top flight, FPL bosses will want to make sure that they make the right tweaks to their squad.

Whether you're looking to strengthen your backline, bolster your midfield, or add some forward firepower, we've got you covered.

RadioTimes.com brings you our top FPL tips for GW12 in 2025/26.

Fantasy Premier League tips GW12

DEF: Wesley Fofana (CHE, £4.4m, 0.2%)

That Chelsea have earned clean sheets in Wesley Fofana's first two Premier League starts after his concussion is no coincidence.

The centre-back has helped to shore up the Blues' backline and looks to have locked down a spot next to Trevoh Chalobah as well.

Fofana offers fantastic value long-term and it feels like a good time to get him in as the West Londoners have Burnley up next.

MID: Ismaila Sarr (CRY, £6.7m, 13%)

Crystal Palace are showing no signs of slowing down this season and given they travel to bottom-club Wolves in Gameweek 12, adding some red and blue to your lineup makes sense.

The Molineux outfit have just appointed Rob Edwards but it may well take time for him to have an impact so the Eagles' attackers should get plenty of chances.

Ismaila Sarr is enjoying a brilliant start to the season, with eight goals and one assist in all competitions, and could be an alternative to the big-name midfielders that continue to disappoint.

Ismaila Sarr (right) celebrates at Selhurst Park. Photo by Sebastian Frej/Getty Images Photo by Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

FOR: Eli Kroupi Jr (BOU, £4.6m, 4.7%)

Bournemouth moved quickly to sign young forward Eli Kroupi Jr in the summer as they felt bigger teams could swoop in future windows – and it is clear to see why.

The 19-year-old has relished the challenge of Premier League football and shown his qualities as a finisher already, scoring four times in just 254 minutes.

Andoni Iraola's side suffered back-to-back bruising defeats ahead of the break but with West Ham set to visit the Vitality Stadium when the top flight returns, it would be no surprise to see them get back to winning ways.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.