The Fantasy Premier League 2025/26 season continues to throw up surprises with midfield inconsistencies proving a headache for bosses across the globe.

Antoine Semenyo, Bryan Mbeumo and Mohammed Kudus – the three highest-owned midfielders in FPL – all blanked in GW10.

To combat the issue, managers could opt to rotate fresh midfielders into their XIs, or pick budget enablers in order to reinforce their stable of strikers.

RadioTimes.com brings you our top FPL tips for GW11 in 2025/26.

Fantasy Premier League tips GW11

MID: Pedro Neto (CHE, £7.1m, 6.0%)

Chelsea don't really know whether they're any good or not after 10 matches of the Premier League season, but Pedro Neto has proven to be one of their brightest rays so far.

The Portuguese winger boasts two goals and two assists from 753 minutes so far this term, and his output has been increasing in recent weeks.

Neto is up against Wolves and Burnley in the next two weeks, meaning it may be a good time to experiment with a new midfielder while there are few guaranteed point scorers out there.

Pedro Neto is one of the players to watch in GW11. Getty Images

DEF: Adrien Truffert (BOU, £4.5m, 2.3%)

Bournemouth have continued to defy all expectations in 2025/26 and Adrien Truffert is a budget-friendly way into their defence.

The Frenchman has played every minute for the Cherries so far, accumulating four clean sheets in 10 matches.

He has picked up one assist, defensive contribution points in his last two outings and with favourable fixtures coming up, he's likely to yield a strong points harvest.

FOR: Jean-Philippe Mateta (CRY, £7.9m, 23.9%)

We're not re-inventing the wheel here, but Jean-Philippe Mateta looks like a good place to invest some cash with premium price players across the midfield failing to deliver.

Strikers appear to be a good value proposition in 2025/26 so far, and Mateta's six strikes to date make him one of the most appealing signings you can make in GW11.

He has actually underperformed his xG by 2.1 goals this term, meaning plenty of chances are being created for him and he could be sat with more goals than he currently has. His favourable run of fixtures should see his tally increase.

